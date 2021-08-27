DeChambeau overpowers Caves Valley and narrowly misses a 59 DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Aug. 27, 2021 Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 5:48 p.m.
Bryson DeChambeau chips onto the first green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
Bryson DeChambeau wears a towel on his neck during high temperatures after teeing off on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
Bryson DeChambeau reacts after chipping onto the first green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
Bryson DeChambeau tees off from the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
Patrick Cantlay reacts after putting on the first green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
Patrick Cantlay tees off from the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, center, hits from the rough on the fifth hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, putts on the first green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Big, wide and soft Caves Valley didn't stand a chance against Bryson DeChambeau on Friday in the BMW Championship. Only the record book did.
DeChambeau overpowered the vulnerable course, and when his 8-iron to the par-5 16th rolled off a bank on the back of the green down to 2 feet for eagle, he needed two birdies on the final two holes to tie the PGA Tour record of 58.