DeBrincat scores in OT as Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 35 seconds into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night.

Nicolas Beaudin scored for the second straight game for Chicago, and Carl Soderberg got his first goal of the season. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves, rebounding from a shaky performance in his previous start.

DeBrincat got a bouncing pass from Patrick Kane in OT, tipped it into the air and then knocked it in off Joonas Korpisalo's arm for his eighth goal of the season.

Columbus had won three of four. Cam Atkinson scored for the third straight game for the Blue Jackets, and Patrick Laine got his sixth of the season. Korpisalo finished with 28 stops.

The game was tied at 1 before Atkinson redirected Zach Werenski's long shot through Lankinen's legs with 5:13 left in the second. Atkinson had a short-handed goal and three assists in Columbus' wild 6-5 victory over Chicago on Thursday night.

Dylan Strome had a prime scoring opportunity for Chicago with 1:40 left in the second, but Korpisalo turned him away by extending his left leg for an impressive save.

The Blue Jackets carried their 2-1 lead deep into the third, but Soderberg tied it again with his first goal for the Blackhawks. The veteran forward banged a shot from the high slot off the left post and in with 3:45 left.

Laine put Columbus in front with a well-placed wrist shot from the top of the right circle 6:39 into the first. He also got into a fight with Chicago forward Brandon Hagel with 4:54 left in the period.

The 22-year-old Laine has four goals and one assist in six games since he was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Winnipeg last month.

Chicago came up empty on two promising power plays in the first, but Beaudin tied the game with his second career goal 3:12 into the second. The rookie defenseman beat Korpisalo on the glove side on a wrist shot from the right circle.

HE'S BACK

Werenski played almost 22 1/2 minutes in his return to the lineup. He was activated off injured reserve after he missed three games with a lower-body injury.

WORTH NOTING

The Blackhawks placed Connor Murphy on IR, retroactive to Tuesday. The team also announced forward Ryan Carpenter had been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

Murphy, one of the team's most reliable defensemen, has a right hip injury.

Coach Jeremy Colliton also altered his lineup, inserting rookie forward Reese Johnson in place of defenseman Madison Bowey.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

Blackhawks: Open a six-game road trip Monday night at Detroit.

