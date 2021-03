NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan DeBique ran for 154 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown and Long Island beat Merrimack 31-20 on Sunday closing out the Northeast Conference spring season for both teams.

After Jack Esquivel completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Pat Conroy for a 6-0 Merrimack lead, the Sharks (2-2, 2-2) took control, scoring three touchdown on their next three drives.