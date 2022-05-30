Daza's double keys rally, Rockies beat Marlins 7-1
DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza doubled to drive in three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, helping the Colorado Rockies rally past the Miami Marlins 7-1 on Monday.
The game also included the longest home run of the season in the MLB, a 496-foot shot in the second inning from Miami's Jesús Sánchez. It reached the third deck concourse at Coors Field.