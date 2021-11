BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Days and Tari Eason each scored 17 points and LSU pulled away in the second half to beat Texas State 84-59 on Friday night.

LSU (2-0) had a 37-32 halftime lead and Texas State (1-1) closed to 49-47 with about 13 minutes to play. Brandon Murray's 3-pointer sparked a 14-2 run and the Tigers led by double digits the rest of the way.