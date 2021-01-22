Day encouraged by returning players who put off NFL dreams MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 2:36 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. After the announcements of quarterback Justin Fields, cornerback Shaun Wade and other early departures trickled out via social media after the loss to Alabama in the national championship game, the Buckeyes got a huge “stay” in Chris Olave, last season’s leading receiver who as a junior was draft eligible. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Ohio State head coach Ryan Day yells during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in New Orleans, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. Ohio State stars leaving early for the NFL happens every winter, but perhaps the more surprising news this time is about the number of important players who've decided to stay. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) blocks against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Ohio State stars leaving early for the NFL happens every winter, but perhaps the more surprising news this time is about the number of important players who've decided to stay. Munford said he would be back. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State stars leaving early for the NFL happens every winter, but the bigger news this time might be about who decided to stay.
After the expected announcements by quarterback Justin Fields, cornerback Shaun Wade and other early departures trickled out via social media after the loss to Alabama in the national championship game, the Buckeyes got a huge “stay” in Chris Olave, last season’s leading receiver who as a junior was draft eligible.