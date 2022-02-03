Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night.

Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games.

Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run to regain the lead. It would go up five midway through the quarter but a 3-pointer from Norman Powell tied it at 89 with 2:44 remaining.

The Lakers though would seize control with six straight points by Davis as they held a 95-89 advantage with 52 seconds left.

Anthony was the Lakers' offensive catalyst during the first half when he had 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Powell led the Trail Blazers with 30 points and tied a season high with five 3-pointers. Anfernee Simons added 19 points while Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Portland has dropped three straight and five of its last six.

A three-point play from Dwight Howard gave the Lakers a 34-21 advantage less than three minutes into the second quarter before the Blazers rallied back with a 17-5 run over a four-minute span. Powell had 12 points in the quarter, including a running layup that tied it at 48 with 2:16 remaining.

The Blazers trailed 54-53 at halftime and didn't take their first lead until CJ McCollum's 3-pointer early in the third quarter. Portland extended its lead to 71-65 with 3:44 remaining on a layup by Simmons before the Lakers got within 75-72 at the end of the quarter.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Portland was 0 of 8 on 3-pointers in the first quarter before going 8 of 13 in the second. ... Robert Covington had 13 rebounds and went over the 3,000 career mark.

Lakers: Howard had 10 points and seven rebounds. It is the first time in his last seven games he has scored in double figures. ... Avery Bradley had 11 points and tied a season-high with four steals.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Begin a five-game homestand Friday against Oklahoma City.

Lakers: Face the Clippers Thursday as the visiting team.

