Davis scores 26 as Alabama beats No. 24 Georgia women at SEC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brittany Davis hit 5-of-6 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Alabama beat No. 24 Georgia 74-62 Thursday night in the second round of the Southeastern Conference women's tournament.

The 11th-seeded Crimson Tide (17-12) have won five of six, including two in as many days to reach the quarterfinals for a second straight year. They snapped a five-game skid to Georgia and will play No. 18 Tennessee in the quarterfinals Friday night. Alabama beat the Lady Vols by 10 on Feb. 17 in Tuscaloosa.