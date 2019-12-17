Davis and White lead US Figure Skating Hall of Fame class

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Olympic ice dance champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White, former world champion Kimmie Meissner and Olympic coach Kathy Casey will be inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame in January.

Davis and White captured gold at the 2014 Sochi Games after taking silver four years earlier in Vancouver. They remain the only ice dance team to win five consecutive Grand Prix finals, and their six straight U.S. championships are a record.

Meissner won the world championship in 2006, when she finished sixth at the Turin Olympics at the age of 16. She later won Four Continents and the 2007 national title, and now is coaching rising junior Mia Eckels.

Casey spent more than five decades in coaching and helped to pioneer biochemanics in helping skaters with their jumping. Among her students was two-time U.S. champion Scott Davis, who participated in the 1994 ‎Lillehammer Olympics.