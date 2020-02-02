Davis, Hankerson lead Green Bay past Wright State 92-89

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Amari Davis scored 24 points, Kameron Hankerson scored 22 and sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final 20 seconds and Green Bay held off Wright State 92-89 on Sunday.

Green Bay (11-13, 6-5 Horizon League) trailed 42-39 at halftime. Cole Gentry had a layup and made 1 of 2 free throws to give Wright State a 69-67 lead with 7:04 remaining in the game. PJ Pipes followed with a 3-pointer to put the Phoenix up 70-69 and they never trailed again.

Davis made 8 of 11 shots from the floor and hit 8 of 10 at the free-throw line for Green Bay. JayQuan McCloud scored 14 but had six of the Phoenix's 16 turnovers. Manny Patterson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Loudon Love had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (19-5, 9-2), who had a four-game win streak end. Tanner Holden added 19 points. James Manns had 11 points off the bench and fellow reserve Jordan Ash had a career-high 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

The Phoenix evened the season series against the Raiders with the win. Wright St. defeated Green Bay 90-84 on Dec. 28.

