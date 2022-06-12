Davis, Alonso power Mets to 4-1 victory over Angels

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso homered, Taijuan Walker struck out 10 and the New York Mets closed out their long trip to California with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Starling Marte had two hits and drove in a run in his return to the lineup, while Jeff McNeil had three hits for the Mets, who took two of three at The Big A to go 5-5 on their season-high 10-game trip.

Mike Trout had an RBI single for the Angels, who lost five of seven during a homestand when Joe Maddon was fired as manager. Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani was given the day off.

Davis connected on an elevated fastball from Patrick Sandoval (3-2) and put it into the Mets' bullpen in left field for a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. It was only Davis' second home run of the season, with the other coming April 24 at Arizona.

Davis has a .263 batting average, but he has produced at a .357 clip (20 for 56) with five RBIs over his last 16 games.

Alonso had two hits, including a solo shot in the ninth inning, and drove in two runs to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Walker (4-2), who had only 25 strikeouts in his first nine starts, posted his 10th career game with double-digit Ks. The right-hander had three strikeouts in the second and fourth innings, and also picked Brandon Marsh off first base in the third. He gave up one run on six hits in six innings.

Marsh led off the Angels' first with a double to right field and scored on Trout's hit to left.

Marte, who missed three games due to quad tightness, tied it in the third with an RBI double. Tyler Wade was playing center field with Trout as the designated hitter and came in three steps before the drive went over his head. The ball rolled to the wall, which allowed Brandon Nimmo to score from first.

New York tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Marte scored on Alonso's single.

Sandoval also went seven innings and was charged with two runs and eight hits with eight strikeouts.

CALIFORNIA LOVE

Alonso leads the National League with 17 home runs, with five coming on the trip. He went deep three times at Dodger Stadium, the site of next month's All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, and had a pair over the weekend at Angel Stadium.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: OF Taylor Ward (mild right hamstring strain) is on track to come off the injured list on Tuesday after taking batting practice and running the bases Sunday.

UP NEXT

Mets: Off on Monday before returning home to begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chris Bassitt will go in the opener (4-4, 4.35 ERA).

Angels: Open the Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with two games at Chavez Ravine. Noah Syndergaard (4-4, 3.69 ERA) takes the hill Tuesday.

