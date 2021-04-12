Darvish dominates, Myers powers Padres past Pirates 6-2 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer April 12, 2021 Updated: April 12, 2021 10:45 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yu Darvish allowed three hits over seven dominant innings, Wil Myers drove in five runs and the San Diego Padres extended their strong start with a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
Darvish (1-0), acquired from the Chicago Cubs in December in hopes of helping San Diego chase down the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, struck out six and walked one in a crisp performance as the Padres won their fourth straight. The four-time All-Star worked efficiently, throwing 63 of 95 pitches for strikes and permitting just one runner past second base.