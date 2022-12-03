Dartmouth 79, CS Bakersfield 54

Collum 0-0 0-0 0, Henson 2-3 0-0 4, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Higgins 3-7 3-4 9, McGhee 8-13 1-2 20, Jarusevicius 4-9 0-1 8, Reynolds 2-6 0-2 4, Kancleris 0-4 1-1 1, Gaskin 0-2 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 3-4 0-0 6, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 5-10 54.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run