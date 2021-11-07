Darnold's long-, short-term future with Panthers in doubt STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Nov. 7, 2021
1 of4 Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson celebrates after an interception in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by New England Patriots outside linebacker Dont'a Hightower during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson runs for a touchdown after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers traded away three draft picks for Sam Darnold with the idea they could resurrect his career and he could develop into the franchise’s long-term answer at quarterback.
Now, it will be a surprise if Darnold can keep his starting job through the remainder of the season.