Darnold out again for Jets, Flacco to start vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) pressures as New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) fights out of Jones' grasp in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will be sidelined for a second straight game as he recovers from an injured right shoulder.

Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Joe Flacco will start in Darnold's place when the winless Jets take on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1, but stayed in the game before being sidelined for two contests. He reinjured it at Kansas City on Nov. 1 when he took a hard hit, but also finished that game.

He sat out the following week against New England, when Flacco nearly led the Jets to their first victory before New York fell 30-27 on a field goal as time expired. Despite the Jets having a bye-week break, Darnold still isn't ready to play.

Gase said Darnold will be put into an interval throwing program when his shoulder feels up to it. The coach also couldn't predict if Darnold would be ready to play in Week 12 against Miami. Gase added that the team hasn't considered placing Darnold on injured reserve.

“We're hoping we can get him back as soon as he's ready to go,” Gase said.

Darnold said he obviously wants to play, but agreed with the decision after weighing several factors, including risk of further injury and the potential effects on his long-term future.

“After doing that, I thought it was the best decision not to play this week," Darnold said.

While Darnold is running out of time to get back on the field this season, his sights are set on returning to the huddle.

“I'm very confident that I'll play (again) this year,” Darnold insisted.

