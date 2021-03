Darien defeated St. Joseph 7-2 in an FCIAC boys’ hockey game on Saturday.

James Conway scored three goals, including two in the third period, when Darien extended its 2-1 lead.

Sam Erickson had two goals for Darien (7-3-2).

St. Joseph’s A.J. Gerace tied the game at 1-1 in the second period.

Wyatt Chrisman, from John McNabola, had the other goal for St. Joseph (2-10-0).

Darien is the No. 1 seed in the FCIAC Division I playoffs and has a bye to the semifinals, where it will meet either No. 4 Ridgefield or No. 5 New Canaan on Thursday at the Darien Ice Rink.

St. Joseph, seeded sixth, will play No. 3 Greenwich on Monday or Tuesday in the playdown round at Dorothy Hamill Rink.

1st Period

5:05 - DAR -James Conway

2nd Period

7:23 - DAR - Sam Erickson (Teddy Dyer & Jamison Moore)

11:24 - SJ - A J Gerace

3rd Period

2:12 - DAR - Sam Erickson (Jamison Moore)

3:45 - SJ - Wyatt Chrisman (John McNabola)

4:33 - DAR - Tommy Holland (Luke Johnston)

5:42 - DAR - James Conway (Matthew Stein)

5:53 - DAR - Jamison Moore (Sam Erickson & Teddy Dyer)

7:43 - DAR - James Conway (Ryan Spengler & Danny Lowe)

Shots on Goal: St. Joseph - 13; Darien - 40

Goalies: St. Joseph - Ian Carrington Saves: 33

Darien - Chris Schofield Saves: 11