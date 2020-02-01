Dan Maniscalco Friday bowling’s best in four events

Dan Maniscalco had a superb day when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met on Jan. 31.

Maniscalco rolled the single game scratch of 276 (ten strikes in a row), the high individual game with handicap of 312, the three-game scratch series of 701 and the three-game series with handicap of 809.

Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam) increased its first-place lead over Team 10 (Roy Green, Ray Boratko, Mike Cazzolla, Chris Barret) and Team 12 (Russ Jagoe, Dave Martini, John Campbell, John Verdeschi) to seven points.

Rich Schwam is the Individual high average leader at 209.65.

John Verdeschi is at 202.04 and Manny Cabral is a 198.63.

Team 5 (Bob Vagnini, Tony Colasurdo, Ivan Bicocchi, Carl Bluestein) rolled a season-high team scratch series of 2331.