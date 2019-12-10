Dallas Stars fire Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars have fired second-year coach Jim Montgomery for what the team called unprofessional conduct.

General manager Jim Nill said in a statement Tuesday that the Stars expect all of their employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing the organization. Without elaborating, Nill said Montgomery had acted inconsistent with “core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.”

Nill planned an availability with media later in the day.

Rick Bowness, who came on an assistant coach with Montgomery, was named interim head coach.