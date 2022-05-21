Dallas 94, Minnesota 78

Powers 5-11 1-1 12, Shepard 5-7 4-4 14, Fowles 6-9 2-2 14, Jefferson 3-6 5-6 12, McBride 4-15 4-5 14, Carleton 2-2 2-2 6, Milic 0-3 0-0 0, Sjerven 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 1-5 0-2 2, Westbrook 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 27-61 19-24 78.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended