Dallas 94, Indiana 68

Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Vivians 4-13 1-2 10, Egbo 5-8 2-3 12, K.Mitchell 8-13 4-5 22, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Cannon 1-4 2-2 4, Engstler 0-2 0-0 0, Hartley 2-3 0-0 5, Henderson 1-1 0-0 3, Hull 0-5 0-0 0, Pointer 1-1 3-4 6, T.Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 12-16 68.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended