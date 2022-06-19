Dallas 92, Los Angeles 82

N.Ogwumike 6-7 5-6 17, Samuelson 3-10 4-4 11, Cambage 4-8 1-2 9, Canada 3-12 1-1 7, Toliver 1-2 0-0 3, Nelson-Ododa 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 4-8 3-4 12, Brown 1-7 0-0 2, Carter 1-5 1-2 3, Sykes 4-8 6-9 16. Totals 28-69 21-28 82.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended