Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
DALLAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gray 35:21 5-10 3-3 0-6 2 1 13
Thornton 29:33 2-6 2-2 4-8 0 3 6
Sabally 31:43 4-13 10-10 5-11 4 5 18
Mabrey 28:52 3-11 2-4 1-7 4 4 10
Ogunbowale 27:45 11-22 3-4 0-3 1 2 30
Samuelson 16:56 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 3 0
Harris 13:42 1-7 0-0 0-3 2 0 2
Alarie 11:44 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 3 3
Gustafson 4:24 0-3 0-0 1-1 0 3 0
Totals 200:00 27-75 21-25 11-39 14 24 82

Percentages: FG .360, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Ogunbowale 5-7, Mabrey 2-7, Alarie 0-1, Samuelson 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Harris 0-2, Gray 0-3, Sabally 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gray, Sabally).

Turnovers: 11 (Sabally 3, Gray 2, Mabrey 2, Alarie, Harris, Ogunbowale, Samuelson).

Steals: 8 (Gray 3, Mabrey 2, Harris, Samuelson, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
INDIANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burke 15:13 1-8 0-0 2-2 2 1 2
Dupree 35:20 3-6 5-6 1-9 2 1 11
Achonwa 23:48 4-7 3-3 0-8 1 4 11
Allemand 33:37 3-4 2-5 0-4 3 3 10
K.Mitchell 33:43 6-16 5-6 0-2 4 3 19
T.Mitchell 29:39 1-8 11-12 0-3 3 5 13
McCowan 14:06 4-5 2-4 2-3 0 1 10
Doyle 7:54 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Cox 6:40 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Totals 200:00 23-57 28-36 5-31 16 21 78

Percentages: FG .404, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Allemand 2-3, K.Mitchell 2-8, Burke 0-2, T.Mitchell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (McCowan 2, Achonwa, Burke).

Turnovers: 15 (T.Mitchell 7, Achonwa 2, Allemand 2, K.Mitchell 2, Dupree, McCowan).

Steals: 7 (Allemand 2, K.Mitchell 2, Achonwa, Doyle, Dupree).

Technical Fouls: None..

Dallas 28 16 12 26 82
Indiana 18 19 21 20 78

T_2:06.