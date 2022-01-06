Dallas 6, Florida 5

Florida 1 3 1 0 \u2014 5 Dallas 1 3 1 1 \u2014 6 Dallas won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 13 (Huberdeau, Ekblad), 8:28 (pp). 2, Dallas, Raffl 4 (Klingberg, Faksa), 12:53. Penalties_Klingberg, DAL (Holding), 8:09; Faksa, DAL (Slashing), 17:29; Mamin, FLA (Hooking), 19:54. Second Period_3, Florida, Barkov 14 (Ekblad, Lundell), 0:18 (sh). 4, Dallas, Gurianov 5 (Benn, Heiskanen), 1:46 (pp). 5, Florida, Hornqvist 7 (Gudas, Forsling), 4:07. 6, Dallas, Robertson 11 (Pavelski, Klingberg), 13:10. 7, Dallas, Seguin 9 (Gurianov), 13:38. 8, Florida, Weegar 2 (Luostarinen, Hornqvist), 17:17. Penalties_Verhaeghe, FLA (Interference), 8:59. Third Period_9, Dallas, Benn 9 (Gurianov), 6:26. 10, Florida, Huberdeau 12 (Ekblad, Barkov), 19:31. Penalties_Faksa, DAL (Slashing), 0:26; Duclair, FLA (Interference), 7:08. Overtime_None. Penalties_None. Shootout_Dallas 2 (Pavelski G, Robertson G), Florida 0 (Huberdeau NG, Lundell NG). Shots on Goal_Florida 19-14-9-0_42. Dallas 10-20-2-4_36. Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Dallas 1 of 3. Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 15-3-3 (36 shots-31 saves). Dallas, Holtby 6-7-1 (42-37). A_17,678 (18,532). T_2:51. Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_CJ Murray, Ben O'Quinn.