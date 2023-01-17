Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 6:28. Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Prescott 15 pass to Gallup; Pollard 18 run. Dallas 6, Tampa Bay 0.

Second Quarter

Dal_Prescott 1 run (kick failed), 6:13. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 8:38. Key Plays: Kearse 0 interception return to Dallas 20; Elliott 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 5 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-3; Prescott 14 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-8; Prescott 34 pass to Ferguson. Dallas 12, Tampa Bay 0.

Dal_Schultz 11 pass from Prescott (kick failed), :27. Drive: 11 plays, 91 yards, 3:05. Key Plays: Prescott 20 pass to Schultz; Prescott 11 run on 3rd-and-6; Prescott 20 pass to Lamb; Prescott 13 pass to Gallup. Dallas 18, Tampa Bay 0.

Third Quarter

Dal_Gallup 2 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 10:04. Drive: 8 plays, 86 yards, 4:07. Key Plays: Prescott 26 pass to Schultz; Prescott 26 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-4; Pollard 18 run. Dallas 24, Tampa Bay 0.

TB_Jones 30 pass from Brady (pass failed), :00. Drive: 10 plays, 95 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Brady 11 pass to R.White on 3rd-and-7; Brady 16 pass to Godwin; Brady 18 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-7. Dallas 24, Tampa Bay 6.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Lamb 18 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:13. Drive: 10 plays, 66 yards, 4:47. Key Plays: Turpin kick return to Dallas 34; Prescott 15 pass to N.Brown; Prescott 12 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-6; Pollard 11 run; Prescott 5 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-9. Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 6.

TB_Brate 8 pass from Brady (Evans pass from Brady), 2:04. Drive: 11 plays, 58 yards, 2:39. Key Plays: R.White 8 run on 3rd-and-1; R.White 7 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 6 pass to Jones on 3rd-and-10; Brady 5 pass to Jones on 4th-and-4. Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14.

A_69,145.

___

Dal TB FIRST DOWNS 26 24 Rushing 8 4 Passing 16 20 Penalty 2 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-13 10-18 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-2 1-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 425 386 Total Plays 69 80 Avg Gain 6.2 4.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 128 52 Rushes 35 12 Avg per rush 3.657 4.333 NET YARDS PASSING 297 334 Sacked-Yds lost 1-8 2-17 Gross-Yds passing 305 351 Completed-Att. 25-33 35-66 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 8.735 4.912 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-4-3 3-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 4-47.25 5-49.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 42 92 Punt Returns 2-7 3-34 Kickoff Returns 1-35 3-58 Interceptions 1-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 2-15 3-34 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 2-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 35:30 24:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 15-77, Elliott 13-27, Prescott 7-24. Tampa Bay, R.White 7-41, Fournette 5-11.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 25-33-0-305. Tampa Bay, Brady 35-66-1-351.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Schultz 7-95, Gallup 5-46, Lamb 4-68, Pollard 3-12, Hilton 2-23, N.Brown 2-18, Ferguson 1-34, Elliott 1-9. Tampa Bay, Godwin 10-85, Jones 7-74, Evans 6-74, Otton 4-58, R.White 4-36, Gage 2-10, Brate 1-8, Fournette 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 2-7. Tampa Bay, Thompkins 3-34.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 1-35. Tampa Bay, Thompkins 3-58.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Vander Esch 5-4-0, Hooker 5-1-0, Wilson 4-2-0, Mukuamu 4-0-0, Bland 3-4-0, Barr 3-1-0, Parsons 3-0-1, Rhodes 3-0-0, Kearse 2-1-0, Hankins 2-0-1, Diggs 1-1-0, Odighizuwa 1-1-0, Armstrong 1-0-0, Fowler 1-0-0, Golston 1-0-0, Watkins 1-0-0. Tampa Bay, David 9-5-0, Edwards 6-4-0, Winfield 4-3-0, Murphy-Bunting 4-2-0, D.White 3-2-0, Davis 3-0-0, Hicks 3-0-0, Nelson 3-0-0, Vea 2-0-1, Gholston 2-0-0, Nassib 2-0-0, Ryan 2-0-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 1-1-0, Nunez-Roches 0-2-0, Britt 0-1-0, Hall 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Kearse 1-0. Tampa Bay, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.