Dallas 3, Vegas 2

Vegas 1 1 0 0 \u2014 2 Dallas 0 1 1 1 \u2014 3 Dallas won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 9 (McNabb), 19:11. Second Period_2, Dallas, Robertson 39 (Harley, Hintz), 13:31. 3, Vegas, Stephenson 21 (Stone, Eichel), 19:56 (pp). Third Period_4, Dallas, Robertson 40 (Klingberg, Pavelski), 3:13. Overtime_None. Shootout_Dallas 1 (Robertson NG, Seguin NG, Pavelski NG, Hintz NG, Faksa NG, Namestnikov NG, Heiskanen G), Vegas 0 (Eichel NG, Theodore NG, Roy NG, Stephenson NG, Marchessault NG, Dadonov NG, Karlsson NG). Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-12-14-1_35. Dallas 8-10-10-2_30. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 1; Dallas 0 of 1. Goalies_Vegas, Thompson 9-5-2 (30 shots-28 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 29-15-1 (35-33). A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:50. Referees_Wes McCauley, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Jonny Murray.