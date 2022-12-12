Dallas 121, Oklahoma City 114

Dort 3-11 5-6 12, Jal.Williams 8-13 0-0 17, Pokusevski 0-3 0-0 0, Giddey 6-13 0-0 14, Gilgeous-Alexander 14-23 13-13 42, Bazley 2-7 0-0 4, Omoruyi 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson-Earl 2-3 2-2 6, Joe 4-7 0-0 12, Mann 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 42-88 20-21 114.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run