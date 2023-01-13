Dallas 119, L.A. Lakers 115

Bullock 2-8 1-2 7, Hardaway Jr. 9-21 1-1 22, Wood 10-17 2-4 24, Dinwiddie 7-13 1-2 17, Doncic 14-28 3-7 35, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Hardy 1-2 1-1 3, Ntilikina 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 48-96 9-17 119.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run