Dallas 111, Toronto 110

Anunoby 11-21 1-1 27, Siakam 7-14 4-6 18, Koloko 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 4-12 2-2 11, Trent Jr. 3-12 5-6 12, Achiuwa 4-9 6-6 15, Banton 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 2-3 0-0 6, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Boucher 6-13 3-4 17. Totals 39-88 21-25 110.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed