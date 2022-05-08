Dallas 111, Phoenix 101

Bridges 3-9 0-0 6, Crowder 6-13 1-2 15, Ayton 7-12 0-2 14, Booker 10-22 12-13 35, Paul 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 4-10 0-0 11, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 3-5 1-1 7, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Holiday 1-1 0-0 2, Payne 1-5 0-0 2, Shamet 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 39-84 14-18 101.
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
- Unbeaten Trumbull playing well across the court
- Three-time state champs look to replace four All-Staters
- Trumbull defeats Pomperaug in season opener
- Seasoned St. Joseph will utilize speed to succeed
- Trumbull wants to reach league, state finals
Recommended