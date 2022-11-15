Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101

George 7-13 8-8 23, Morris Sr. 7-11 3-4 18, Zubac 0-2 3-4 3, Jackson 3-7 0-0 6, Kennard 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 1-2 0-0 3, Batum 7-7 1-2 22, Coffey 0-0 2-2 2, Mann 1-1 0-0 2, N.Powell 2-10 0-0 5, Wall 6-11 4-6 17. Totals 34-64 21-26 101.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves