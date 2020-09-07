Recommended Video:

Dallas 1 0 0 1
Vegas 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, Dallas, Klingberg 3 (Benn, Faksa), 2:36.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-12-2_25. Vegas 8-4-13_25.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 9-5-0 (25 shots-25 saves). Vegas, Fleury 3-1-0 (25-24).

A_0 (18,641). T_2:16.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kiel Murchison.