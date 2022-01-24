Daboll gets 2nd interview for Giants job, Quinn, his first TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Jan. 24, 2022
1 of3 Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, right, talks with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan during a workout at the NFL football team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Kyle Shanahan and Dan Quinn will always share the painful memory of coaching in the Super Bowl together with Atlanta five years ago when the Falcons couldn't hold a 25-point lead in the second half of a loss to New England. The wild-card meeting Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 between the visiting 49ers (10-7) and Cowboys (12-5) is the first in the playoffs involving both coaches since that crushing loss in Houston. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - Joe Schoen of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team is shown in Orchard Park, N.Y., May 17, 2017. The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the announcement Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. AP Show More Show Less
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is getting a second interview for the vacant New York Giants head coaching job before some candidates have gotten a chance for a first meeting.
The Giants confirmed on Monday that Daboll will meet with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen on Tuesday at the team's headquarters in the Meadowlands sports complex.