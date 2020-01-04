Da Campo kicks off rally as Seattle beats Chicago St. 86-54

CHICAGO (AP) — Mattia Da Campo came off the bench to score 18 points, two-thirds of Seattle's baskets came from behind the 3-point arc and the Redhawks defeated Chicago State 86-54 on Saturday.

Terrell Brown had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Seattle (8-9, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference), which won its first road game this season. Delante Jones also scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers. Riley Grigsby had 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Chicago State (4-13, 0-2) jumped to a 12-1 lead only to see Da Campo kick off a 22-0 run with a 3-pointer. The Redhawks made six 3s in the seven-minute run that ended with a Jones 3-pointer and a 26-14 Seattle lead.

Morgan Means, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Redhawks, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8) for seven points.

Xavier Johnson led Chicago State with 18 points, but the Cougars have lost seven in a row. Rajeir Jones added seven points and six rebounds. Amir Gholizadeh added eight points and five boards.

Seattle was 22-for-46 shooting, making 14 from 3-point range.

Seattle takes on Utah Valley at home next Saturday. Chicago State faces New Mexico State on the road on Thursday.

