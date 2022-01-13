Skip to main content
Sports

DIXIE STATE 79, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 76

FG FT Reb
DIXIE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Leter 26 4-8 3-4 1-4 4 2 12
Schofield 25 5-8 4-5 0-10 2 5 16
Gooden 35 8-14 7-9 0-6 4 2 26
Pope 28 4-9 2-3 2-5 4 4 10
Staine 29 3-8 0-0 1-2 3 2 7
Gonsalves 23 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 1 0
Nicolds 16 1-4 2-3 1-6 0 2 4
Allfrey 10 2-3 0-1 0-2 0 5 4
Gilbert 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Edmonds 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-56 18-25 5-36 19 25 79

Percentages: FG .482, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Gooden 3-4, Schofield 2-2, Leter 1-3, Staine 1-6, Gilbert 0-1, Gonsalves 0-1, Nicolds 0-1, Pope 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gonsalves).

Turnovers: 15 (Gooden 4, Nicolds 4, Pope 2, Staine 2, Allfrey, Edmonds, Schofield).

Steals: 5 (Leter 2, Gooden, Pope, Staine).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CAL BAPTIST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akin 33 7-13 9-15 3-11 1 5 23
Tr.Armstrong 38 4-11 2-2 2-7 1 3 12
Nottage 15 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 3 0
Rowell 39 4-10 6-6 0-1 6 2 16
Thomas 28 2-8 3-6 0-4 4 3 7
Hunter 19 2-9 2-2 2-5 1 1 8
Campbell 17 2-5 0-0 1-4 2 4 4
Stone 7 3-4 0-0 1-3 0 3 6
Dybala 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-62 22-31 9-37 15 24 76

Percentages: FG .387, FT .710.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Hunter 2-6, Rowell 2-6, Tr.Armstrong 2-8, Nottage 0-1, Campbell 0-2, Thomas 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Akin 2, Rowell, Thomas).

Turnovers: 8 (Rowell 4, Akin 3, Nottage).

Steals: 6 (Thomas 2, Akin, Campbell, Nottage, Stone).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dixie St. 42 37 79
Cal Baptist 41 35 76

A_2,014 (6,000).