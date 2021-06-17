D-backs match MLB record with 22nd straight road loss JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 2:13 a.m.
1 of10 San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey hits a three-run home run in front of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey is congratulated by third base coach Ron Wotus (23) after hitting a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, center, is congratulated by teammates LaMonte Wade Jr (31) and Mike Yastrzemski (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas scores a run on a ball hit by Ketel Marte and a fielding error by San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 San Francisco Giants left fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. cannot make the catch on a double by Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly works against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani delivers to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Arizona Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera (14) reacts after being called out on strikes by home plate umpire Adam Beck during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) makes a catch on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hours before first pitch, many of the Arizona Diamondbacks were busy working in an outdoor weight room at Oracle Park as others prepared for their pregame fielding drills.
The little things aren't leading to winning results right now, which makes the constant losing all the more painful. Manager Torey Lovullo is searching for answers from his own staff as well as baseball friends everywhere who might offer something that works.