Díaz homer in 10th lifts Marlins 6-5, denies Pirates sweep
MIAMI (AP) —
Lewin Díaz led off the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer off Chad Kuhl, and the Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh 6-5 Sunday to deny the Pirates what would have been their first series sweep this season.