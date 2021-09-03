D-II Southern Connecticut upends Central Connecticut 28-21

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jackson Ostrowsky passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns — tossing the game-winner as he was flattened — and the Division II Southern Connecticut State Owls tripped up Central Connecticut State 28-21 in a season opener Friday night.

Ostrowsky was hit hard as he let fly a deep pass intended for Tylon Papallo. The ball caromed off Papallo's hands and Izaiah Sanders, coming up behind the play, was able to haul in the deflection and squeeze just inside the pylon completing a 51-yard TD for a 28-14 Southern Connecticut lead with 7:27 remaining.