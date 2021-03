INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Monika Czinano scored a career-high 38 points and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Caitlin Clark just missed an eighth double-double, scoring 27 points with nine assists, and sixth-seeded Iowa pulled away from eleventh-seeded Purdue 83-72 Wednesday night in the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Iowa (16-8) advanced to play No. 19-ranked Rutgers (14-3), the tournament's third seed, in a Thursday quarterfinal.