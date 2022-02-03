Czechs beat China 3-1, win Olympic debut in women's hockey

BEIJING (AP) — Michaela Pejzlova scored on a breakaway with 13:33 left in the third period, and the Czech Republic capped its women’s hockey Olympic debut with a 3-1 win over host China at the Beijing Games on Thursday.

Tereza Radova became her nation’s first female to score in the Olympics by redirecting defender Aneta Tejralova’s pass into the slot to open the scoring 10:38 into a game the Czech Republic never trailed. Denisa Krizova also scored and Klara Peslarova stopped 13 shots in a Group B preliminary round game to open the tournament a day before the opening ceremony.