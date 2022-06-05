Czech, Smith lead Texas past Arizona, into WCWS semifinals CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer June 5, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Estelle Czech allowed just one hit in 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, JJ Smith hit a three-run homer and Texas defeated Arizona 5-2 on Sunday night to advance to the Women's College World Series semifinals.
Czech (12-1), a sophomore, retired the first eight batters she faced in relief of ace Hailey Dolcini on her way to eliminating the Wildcats.