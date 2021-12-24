Curry scores 46, Warriors hold off pesky Grizzlies 113-104

SAN FRANCSCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 46 points and made eight 3-pointers, Gary Payton Jr. added a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphs Grizzlies 113-104 on Thursday night.

Payton finished with 22 points and Draymond Green had nine assists to help the Warriors improve an NBA-best 16-2 record at home. The Warriors (26-6) remain one-half game behind the Suns (26-5) for the best record in the NBA, with the teams set to meet on Christmas in Phoenix.

The Warriors led comfortably most of the second half before the Grizzlies made a late push and tied it at 102-all on De’Anthony Melton’s layup. But Juan Tosco-Anderson scored on a reverse, Payton made his fourth 3 and Curry scurried past three defenders in the key for a layup to help Golden State pull away.

Ja Morant had 21 points for Memphis, which had won its previous six road games.

With MVP chants ringing throughout the night, Curry made 13 of 22 shots (8 of 14 beyond the arc) and was 12 for 12 on free throws to top the 30-point mark for the 12th time this season and the 225th of his career.

The Grizzlies got off to a fast start, connecting on 13 of their first 19 shots to take a 10-point lead.

Golden State, which blew a 19-point lead when the two teams played in October, came back to tie it at 51 following Tosco-Anderson’s one-handed dunk and two free throws from Curry.

Curry got the Warriors rolling in the third, making three 3s, including one as he fell flat on his back. The NBA’s 3-point king also made four free throws, fed Payton with a no-look pass for a 3-pointer then added a steal and layup.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Brooks was whistled for a technical late in the second quarter and Kyle Anderson got one while sitting on the Memphis bench early in the second half. … Jarrett Culver has entered into the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. … Brandon Clarke missed his 11th game with right knee soreness. … Santi Aldama (right calf soreness) sat out his fourth consecutive game.

Warriors: Curry was four points shy of his season-high of 50. … Green got his sixth technical of the season in the fourth quarter. … Golden State had assists on 16 of its first 19 made shots. … Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee went into the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. … Golden State signed free agent guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to a 10-day contract.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Face the Kings in Sacramento on Sunday.

Warriors: Play the Suns in Phoenix on Saturday. The two teams have split a pair of games this season, with the home team winning each.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports