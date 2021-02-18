Curry and his supporting cast rally Warriors past Heat in OT JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 1:01 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:15 left in overtime, set up Andrew Wiggins for one the next time down before delivering a final dagger from deep, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 120-112 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
Kent Bazemore had a follow shot with 1:32 left for one of his two big baskets in OT and finished with a season-high 26 points — his second 20-point performance this season.