Curry, Warriors honor VP Kamala Harris in win over Spurs JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 12:38 a.m.
1 of10 Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures during the first half of his team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Vice President Kamala Harris is shown with a framed Golden State Warriors jersey on the video screen at Chase Center during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs with forward Draymond Green (23), forward Kent Bazemore (26) and forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) is defended by Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, middle, and forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) loses the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors guard Brad Wanamaker, middle, and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, middle, shoots between Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Kelly Oubre Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, drives against San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, right, passes the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-99 on Wednesday night while honoring new Vice President Kamala Harris and her Oakland roots.
Rookie James Wiseman added 20 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Draymond Green dished out six of the Warriors' 31 assists. Golden State made it consecutive impressive wins after erasing a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter of a 115-113 road victory against the Lakers on Monday.