Cunningham's 5 TDs lead Louisville's 41-3 rout of Syracuse GARY B. GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 4:34 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Cunningham threw for four of his five first-half touchdowns, and Louisville’s defense stifled Syracuse throughout a 41-3 rout on Saturday that snapped a two-game losing streak.
A day in which Louisville retired the No. 8 jersey of 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson at halftime, the game featured Cunningham showing the same dynamic play of his famous predecessor. The junior quarterback provided all the scoring for the Cardinals (5-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) before the ceremony with a 6-yard run on their first possession before tossing a series of TD passes.