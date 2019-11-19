Cunane has double-double, No. 14 NC State women beat Maine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double and No. 14 North Carolina State beat Maine 62-34 on Tuesday for its ninth straight 4-0 start to a season.

NC State opened the game on a 12-2 run and added a 9-0 run in the second quarter for a 31-10 lead at the break. The lead never dropped below 19 points in the second half and was as high as 34.

Jada Boyd added eight points, a career-high 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks for NC State. The Wolfpack made 13 of 15 free throws compared to Maine’s one attempt.

NC State entered ranked third nationally in field-goal percentage defense and held Maine to 25% on 14-of-57 shooting.

Dor Saar scored 10 points and Blanca Millan grabbed 10 rebounds for Maine (1-3). The Black Bears were outrebounded 40-26.

