Culver leads No. 14 West Virginia from 19 down past Okla St JOHN TRANCHINA, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 12:01 a.m.
West Virginia forward Derek Culver, center, shoots in front of Oklahoma State guards Isaac Likekele (13) Cade Cunningham (2) and Rondel Walker, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) shoots in front of Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) goes to the basket in front of Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) dunks in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) shoots over Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) blocks a shot by Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) in front of teammate Gabe Osabuohien (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) reaches for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) knocks the ball away as Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, right, goes to the basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) shoots over Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) shoots over West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Derek Culver had 22 points and 19 rebounds to help No. 14 West Virginia come all the way back from 19 down in the second half to beat Oklahoma State 87-84 on Monday night.
Miles McBride scored 19 of his 21 points after halftime for West Virginia (9-3, 2-2 Big 12), including 14 in the final four minutes. Taz Sherman added 20 points for the Mountaineers, who lost 75-71 at Oklahoma on Saturday.