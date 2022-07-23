Cubs score 5 in 10th to beat Phillies 6-2 AARON BRACY, Associated Press July 23, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Saturday night.
Hoerner began the 10th as the automatic runner on second base. He stole third with one out and scored on Frank Schwindel’s fielder’s choice. Schwindel hit a high chopper off José Alvarado (3-2), and third baseman Alec Bohm’s throw home was off target.