CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed former NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday because of an abrasion on his right thumb.

The Cubs also placed second baseman Nico Hoerner (strained left forearm) and reliever Dan Winkler (right triceps tendinitis) on the IL, recalled left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan and right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson and selected infielder Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Iowa.