LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Brazil forward Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted in the team's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday.

Neymar injured his right ankle in the second half and was substituted in the 79th minute. He was tackled hard a few times during the match and was limping and grimacing before having to leave the field.