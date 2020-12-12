Crutcher, Watson lift Dayton past Mississippi St. in 2OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Crutcher scored 23 points, making four of six free throws in the last 15 seconds but wasn't alone in claiming his nickname of Jalen Clutch-er as Dayton rallied to edge Mississippi State 85-82 in double overtime on Saturday in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

Ibi Watson added 21 points and dropped clutch 3-pointers throughout both overtime periods, also making 8 of 9 from the foul line with five assists. A pair of Watson 3s tied the game at 78 and then gave Dayton (3-1) an 81-78 lead it never surrendered.